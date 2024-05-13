Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 7,531 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM remained flat at $79.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 246,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

