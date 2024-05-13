iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.75. 1,124,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,425. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

