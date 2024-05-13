Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $7.31 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 199,152 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG remained flat at $92.91 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 929,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

