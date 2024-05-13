Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 2,340 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.55. 598,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.