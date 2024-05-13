Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 7,267 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.39% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $46.85. 179,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,042. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

