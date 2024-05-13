Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,760. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

