174,683 Shares in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.71% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. 867,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.