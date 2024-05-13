iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV remained flat at $82.91 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,277 shares. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

