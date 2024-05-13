BMO Capital Markets Boosts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $109.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. 7,951,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $57,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

