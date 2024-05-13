Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 975,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 625,919 shares.The stock last traded at $37.26 and had previously closed at $37.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Citigroup cut their price target on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Intapp

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares in the company, valued at $244,397,016.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 91.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 90.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.