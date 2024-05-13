Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 870,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 259,002 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

