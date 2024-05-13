Piper Sandler Trims Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Target Price to $19.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SVV

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Savers Value Village stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,500. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,650. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.