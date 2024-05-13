One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,312. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

