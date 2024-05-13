StockNews.com Lowers Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.64.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Plains GP

Plains GP Trading Down 1.6 %

Plains GP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 1,935,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,418. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 333,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.