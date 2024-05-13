Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

SF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $82.84. 442,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,838. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stifel Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stifel Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

