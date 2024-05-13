Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Core One Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

