Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 483,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,277. The stock has a market cap of $626.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 681,179 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 244,417 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.