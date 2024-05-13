Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.6 %

GIFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,107. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

