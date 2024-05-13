Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 110.5% in April

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the April 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 359,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Allarity Therapeutics comprises about 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 13.16% of Allarity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLR remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $315.92.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

