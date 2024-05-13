Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 4.3 %

JCTCF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.46%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

