Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,009. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

