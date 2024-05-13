Got Guaranteed Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $41,681.56 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

