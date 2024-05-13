Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 639 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. 5,260,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,426,348. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

