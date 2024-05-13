Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,398 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Joby Aviation worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,522. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.04. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,755.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,419 shares of company stock worth $2,836,610. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

