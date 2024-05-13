Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,155 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $616.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.12 and a 200 day moving average of $535.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $265.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.61 and a 12-month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

