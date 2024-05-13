Ieq Capital LLC Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,985 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of HashiCorp worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,511 shares of company stock worth $6,603,750. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $32.91. 4,761,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,456. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

