Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the period. Upbound Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $47,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,760,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $170,877,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ UPBD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 420,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.