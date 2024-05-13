Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,818,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.10. 1,947,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,407. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $387.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

