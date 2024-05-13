Ieq Capital LLC Has $208.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 2.32% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $208,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

OEF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average is $229.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.35 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

