Forum Financial Management LP Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.25. 1,026,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,069. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

