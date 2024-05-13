Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Stryker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SYK traded down $6.02 on Monday, reaching $324.56. 1,540,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,609. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

