Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Block by 40.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.78. 7,239,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,692. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

