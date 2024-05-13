Forum Financial Management LP Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Waste Management by 26,118.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.82. 1,264,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

