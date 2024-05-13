Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $627.19. 916,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $634.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

