Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,261,000 after buying an additional 948,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,492,000 after buying an additional 686,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,616,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,559,000 after acquiring an additional 387,242 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $54.72. 4,951,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,223. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

