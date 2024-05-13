SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $547.29. The stock had a trading volume of 419,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,311. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

