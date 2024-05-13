Insider Buying: ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Acquires 901 Shares of Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO John A. Citrano bought 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,694.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,144.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ECBK traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. 18,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.78.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

About ECB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECBK. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

