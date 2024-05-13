ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Alon Rotem Sells 10,000 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) insider Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

