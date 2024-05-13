Insider Selling: United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PRKS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 692,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,668. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
About United Parks & Resorts
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
