Insider Selling: United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRKS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 692,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,668. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRKS

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.