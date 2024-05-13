Fund L.P. Forager Sells 1,799 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 72,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,598. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $440.07 million, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

