Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,400. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.46.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,904,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,284,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,866,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

