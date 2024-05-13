Forum Financial Management LP Has $6.71 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,787 shares of company stock worth $4,098,073 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

