Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWH. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Up 3.1 %

Camping World stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 871,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.61 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Camping World by 13.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Camping World by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Camping World by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 112,478 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.