HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

HilleVax Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLVX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,387. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,898 shares of company stock worth $986,026,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HilleVax by 47.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

