Forum Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $180.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,939. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.