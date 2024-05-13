Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

SOLV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. 1,497,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

