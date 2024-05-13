Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 7,180 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,373,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,511,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

