Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,395,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,508,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,492,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $758.04. 1,848,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $678.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

