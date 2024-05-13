Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 2,660,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.