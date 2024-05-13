Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $12,780,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,405,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $4,758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,647,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. North acquired 3,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. 341,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,292. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $980.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

